In India, RISC-V Is the New Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023



The Indian tech site Analytics India Magazine just published a nice article by Pritam Bordoloi that equates what’s currently happening in India with RISC-V with what happened in the US when Linux came on the scene in the 1990s.

If you don’t know, RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture that anyone can use to design and build anything from accelerators to full-blown CPUs. RISC-V chips can be used either to compete with the likes of Intel, AMD, Arm, and others — or to bypass them entirely to use silicon specifically designed to meet the the needs of their intended device. This does away with the trade-offs that are usually necessary when devices are designed around the capabilities and requirements of off-the-shelf chips.

Read on