today's leftovers
Qemu ☛ No disk image today, but a link to the new release for QEMU: Version 8.2.0 is now official! This release contains 3200+ commits from 238 authors.
Size of download is 124 MB
Qemu ☛ bootBASIC is a bootloader basic implementation, which was then respun as a PCI option rom. By Oscar Toledo and Sergei Dolin.
Size of download is 10K bytes.
DJ Adams ☛ From Twitter to Mastodon
I'm moving off X (Twitter) at the end of this year. I've been thinking about doing it for some time, and while it's fairly arbitrary, I decided that the end of 2023 would be the end of my activities on that platform.
There are a few reasons why, and some folks may be wondering. So here are those reasons, briefly.
Kodi Foundation ☛ Kodi 21.0 "Omega" Beta 2
Many users may still be on the Kodi testing track for their Android devices. It's far easier to leave the testing track from a 'phone-based device, but be aware that if your device is on the testing track, we will be continuing to deploy Beta 2 releases over the next week or so. If you wish to opt out of the testing group, one way you can is by visiting the following link Google Play - Kodi testing track. From here, you can opt out for your Google Play account. This is the best (and possibly only) way to opt out on many Android TV devices (e.g. Nvidia Shields).
Sparky
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ MLVWM
There is a new desktop available for Sparkers: Mlvwm
What is Mlvwm? MLVWM Macintosh-like Virtual Window Manager is an X11 window manager with a classic MacOS appearance.
Mozilla
Security Week ☛ Mozilla Patches Firefox Vulnerability Allowing Remote Code Execution, Sandbox Escape
Firefox 121 was released with patches for 18 vulnerabilities, five of which have a ‘high’ severity rating.
At the top of the list is CVE-2023-6856, a heap buffer overflow bug in WebGL, the JavaScript API for rendering interactive graphics within the browser.
FSF and SFC
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ A Note from Our Executive Director: 2023 and my personal quest for software freedom
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 22, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 22, from 12:00
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 427.5 – Free Form or Free Fall
In our Innards section: We're a bit all over the place - a "free form" if you will.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions. No, really – we've got feedback this time!
