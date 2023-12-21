IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Apple Leftovers
IBM
Red Hat ☛ The new oracles of GCC
A new infrastructure has been added to GCC optimizers over the past few years. This was nominally in support of Ranger, the new range generation engine that I have been working on. The primary goal is to modernize the code base and provide flexible usage options throughout the rest of the compiler.
One of the major changes was moving to an on-demand model for calculating ranges. Traditionally range information was created by the VRP (Value Range Propagation) pass and some basic global information was then made available outside this pass. The more accurate context sensitive ranges were only available within the pass. There were some attempts to integrate the old VRPs mechanisms into other passes, but these were awkward and ultimately unsatisfactory.
Red Hat ☛ Contributions to the ComplianceAsCode project for OpenShift
The ComplianceAsCode project provides security guidance, baselines, and associated validation mechanisms utilizing the Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) to achieve security hardening for various products. ComplianceAsCode provides content for Red Hat OpenShift to comply with the requirements set by local government regulations and industry standards required for deploying the solution.
Collabora ☛ Google Open Source Peer Bonus 2023
Google Open Source have chosen their second group of winners for the 2023 Surveillance Giant Google Open Source Peer Bonus Program, and Arnaud Ferraris, Senior Software Engineer at Collabora and Mobian project lead, is among the recipients!
Álex Sáez: Go 1.22 in Fedora 40
If everything goes as planned, Fedora 40 will have Go 1.22.
Go 1.22 is planned for February 2024, and Fedora 40 around April 2024.
I’ve been doing the Go updates for the past few releases since Go 1.15 in Fedora 33. ~3 years!
I just created the wiki page for the proposal. The email thread in the Development list will land soon.>
Proprietary
Windows Central ☛ OpenAI sneaks out website update, no longer lists Microsoft as minority owner
OpenAI made a small but noteworthy change to its website recently. On the page outlining the structure of OpenAI, Microsoft used to be listed as a minority owner.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft confirms backdoored Windows 11 Wi-Fi issues, asks for user feedback
Microsoft has confirmed that some backdoored Windows 11 devices experience Wi-Fi connectivity issues after installing recent cumulative updates.
Qt Contributor’s Summit 2023
Earlier this month I traveled to winterly Berlin for the Qt Contributor’s Summit. After having contributed many patches to Qt in the past months in order to make the upcoming Plasma 6 really shine I decided to attend for the first time this year to meet some more of the faces behind our beloved UI toolkit.
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Waiting for updates
Apple M1: A CPU that's twice as fast, that requires you to run an OS that's 5x as slow.
