IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Apple Leftovers

A new infrastructure has been added to GCC optimizers over the past few years. This was nominally in support of Ranger, the new range generation engine that I have been working on. The primary goal is to modernize the code base and provide flexible usage options throughout the rest of the compiler.

One of the major changes was moving to an on-demand model for calculating ranges. Traditionally range information was created by the VRP (Value Range Propagation) pass and some basic global information was then made available outside this pass. The more accurate context sensitive ranges were only available within the pass. There were some attempts to integrate the old VRPs mechanisms into other passes, but these were awkward and ultimately unsatisfactory.