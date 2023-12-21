Security Leftovers
-
“Quishing” you a Happy Holiday Season
QR Code phishing scams — What they are and how to avoid them.
Originally invented to keep track of car parts in the early 90s, QR codes have been around for decades. After gaining broader acceptance during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now—perhaps inevitably—being exploited by cybercriminals. Quishing, or QR Code phishing, exploits smartphone users scanning the 2D barcode, which leads to a phishing site, malicious link, or another cyber attack.
-
Matthew Garrett ☛ Matthew Garrett: Making SSH host certificates more usable
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Comcast’s Xfinity unit and Insomniac Games experience large-scale data breaches
Comcast Corp.’s Xfinity subsidiary and video game developer Insomniac Games Inc. have both experienced large-scale data breaches that each compromised more than 1 million records. The cyberattack against Xfinity was disclosed on Monday and saw hackers steal millions of customers’ account details. The Insomnia breach, in turn, first came to light last Tuesday.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Law enforcement agencies led by FBI disrupt ALPHV ransomware gang
A group of law enforcement agencies led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation has disrupted the infrastructure of the world’s second most prolific ransomware gang. The FBI announced the development this morning. The ransomware gang it disrupted is tracked as ALPHV, BlackCat and Noberus.
-
Security Week ☛ US Gov Disrupts BlackCat Ransomware Operation; FBI Releases Decryption Tool
The US government announced the disruption of the notorious BlackCat ransomware-as-a-service operation and released a decryption tool to help organizations recover hijacked data.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Deconstructing the Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge (AIxCC)
The Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) is structured around two tracks and multiple competitions and events. For a brief overview of AIxCC, watch the video: Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge Streaming Event. Check out the announcements and challenge information here.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s Next in Open Source Security?
As we step into the year 2024, the OpenSSF envisions a year marked by transformative growth, heightened resilience, and new opportunities for individuals and organizations contributing to the flourishing ecosystem of open source software.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Majority of 2023’s critical cyberattacks stemmed from fewer than 1% of vulnerabilities
A new report released today by cybersecurity software provider Qualys Inc. finds that in 2023, fewer than 1% of vulnerabilities contributed to the highest risks and were routinely exploited in the wild.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ SSH communications threatened by emerging ‘Terrapin Attack’ method
Researchers have published details about a new attack method that exploits a vulnerability in the Secure Socket Shell or SSH networking protocol that raises concerns about the security of data transmissions across networks.
-
Security Week ☛ Governments Issue Warning After Play Ransomware Hits Hundreds of Organizations
US and Australian government agencies warn organizations of the Play ransomware group’s double-extortion tactics.
-
Security Week ☛ Mr. Cooper Data Breach Impacts 14.7 Million Individuals
Mr. Cooper has confirmed that personal and bank account information was compromised in a recent cyberattack.
-
Security Week ☛ Xfinity Customer Data Compromised in Attack Exploiting CitrixBleed Vulnerability
Comcast’s Xfinity says customer data, including credentials, were compromised in an attack exploiting the CitrixBleed vulnerability
-
SANS ☛ What are they looking for? Scans for OpenID Connect Configuration (Update: CitrixBleed), (Tue, Dec 19th)
Update: Thanks to our reader Dustin Decker for pointing out that these scans are likely looking for Citrix devices.