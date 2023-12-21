Cytron IRIV PiControl is an Industry 4.0 controller based on Raspberry Pi CM4 module

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023



Cytron IRIV PiControl is described as an Industrial Revolution 4.0 (or Industry 4.0) controller that is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) and joins the likes of OnLogic Factor 201, Modberry 500 CM4, and Pigeon RB700 among others.

The DIN Rail mountable Industry 4.0 controller from Cytron currently ships with a Raspberry CM4 Wireless (2GB/16GB or 4GB/32GB) and offers several isolated interfaces such as DI and DO up to 50V, four analog inputs, and RS232 and RS485 serial interfaces via terminal blocks,

Read on