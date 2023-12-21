Every year, GUADEC gathers GNOME users and developers from all over the world to share knowledge and discuss the new features and changes of the next major release of the GNOME desktop environment.

Highlights of Zorin OS 17 include an updated desktop environment based on GNOME 43 and featuring a Quick Settings menu, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, full GTK4 theming, new Power modes, an advanced window-tiling experience, advanced window tiling, as well as a refined Activities Overview feature.

Highlights of QEMU 8.2 include a new virtio-sound device that allows for audio capture and playback from inside a guest machine using the configured audio backend of the host machine, and a new virtio-gpu rutabaga device that allows various abstractions of GPU and display virtualization.

This is a true Christmas gift for Raspberry Pi fans as they can now install a fully optimized GNU/Linux distribution on the Raspberry Pi 5 computer, based either on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.