Back in March, I wrote about some 6809 optimizations where I counted CPU cycles by hand. I came across that code the other day and thought to myself, my 6809 emulator counts cycles, and I've embedded it into my 6809 assembler—how hard could it be to time code in addition to testing it?

Turns out—not terribly hard. I added an option to the .TRON directive to count cycles instead of printing code execution and have the .TROFF directive print the cycle count (indirectly, since the code isn't run until the end of the second pass of the assembler). Then I wrote up a few tests: [...]