today's howtos
-
Linux.org ☛ DCA 10 - Docker Services on Specific NodesIf you run Docker in a single system, not in a Swarm, then you control the containers and services on the system. If you run a Swarm, you can start containers and services, but which Node they run on is controlled by the Swarm Manager.
What if you want a container to run on a specific Node?
-
Linux Links ☛ Synology Container Manager for Beginners
Synology Container Manager is a lightweight virtualization application which lets you run thousands of containers.
-
Easily Convert TS Videos to MP4 File Format via CLI or GUI
If you’ve ever downloaded a video file using a popular download manager such as IDM or JDownloader, you might have received a TS (Transport Stream) video file from the server. If you want your video file to be in MP4 or any other file format,
-
LinuxStans ☛ cp command – How to Copy Files and Directories in Linux
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to use the cp command on Linux. The cp command is one of the basic commands you should know how to use when starting to use Linux.
-
François Marier: Filtering your own spam using SpamAssassin
I know that people rave about GMail's spam filtering, but it didn't work for me: I was seeing too many false positives. I personally prefer to see some false negatives (i.e. letting some spam through), but to reduce false positives as much as possible (and ideally have a way to tune this).
Here's the local SpamAssassin setup I have put together over many years. In addition to the parts I describe here, I also turn off greylisting on my email provider (KolabNow) because I don't want to have to wait for up to 10 minutes for a "2FA" email to go through.
This setup assumes that you download all of your emails to your local machine. I use fetchmail for this, though similar tools should work too.