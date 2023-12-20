Shotcut - New Version 23.12: Fight the Good Fight
Version 23.12.15 is now available for DOWNLOAD!
This is release is a small collection of fixes and upgrades.
- Fixed crash on start on Wayland on Ubuntu 22.04 and 23.10 - may require installing
qt6-wayland(broke in v23.11).
This breaks support for Wayland on Ubuntu 23.04, which is a less important version than the other two. The combination of Wayland and Qt 6 seems impossible to handle universally in the portable/AppImage/Snap binary bundle. If installing a Qt 6 Wayland package does not work in your distro, some options are to login using an X session instead of Wayland or try the Flatpak.
- Fixed numerous audio filters missing on macOS/Intel (broke in v23.11).
- Fixed crash in No Sync video filter with new Ease Back and Ease Elastic keyframes.
- Fixed Equalizer: Parametric > Preset not loading (broke in v23.09).
- Fixed Slideshow Generator not padding videos on mismatching aspect ratio (broke in v23.09).
- Fixed Timeline waveform is not updated when changing Properties > Audio > Track.
- Fixed
#filename#and
#basename#keywords in Text: Simple video filter with non-ASCII filenames on Windows.
- Fixed Properties > View Bitrate opens too big on high DPI screen.
- Fixed Properties > View Bitrate > Save image is not anti-aliased.
- Fixed Properties > Measure Video Quality accuracy when Color range is Full.
- Fixed some minor memory leaks.
- Changed all NVENC hardware encoders in Export to use CQ instead of constant QP for VBR rate control.
- Ugraded FFmpeg to version 6.1
- Upgraded AV1 decoder
dav1dto version 1.4 and AV1 encoder
libaom-av1to version 3.8.0
- Upgraded
rubberbandaudio pitch library to version 3.3.0