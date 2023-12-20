To continue our forest example we can add a snowing effect with a similar animation. We animate transform again, but this time we move many more elements.

We extend our forest example with simple reusable snowflakes and add a bunch of them to the scene with various CSS classes to set some variation in speed and appearance. Then we add animation in CSS to make them look like snowing. It’s a bit glitchy and not the most sophisticated animation, but you get the idea.