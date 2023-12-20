Tor Browser 13.0.7 and 10 years from Snowden revelations – what’s next for Tor and privacy online

A decade ago, in June of 2013, Edward Snowden risked his freedom to share documents with the press that exposed the extent of the U.S. government’s mass surveillance program. His process required expert operational security and strong assurances of anonymity at every step. That’s why, in part, Snowden turned to the Tor network and Tails, an operating system that routes your computer’s traffic through Tor, in order to communicate with trusted journalists.

If you look at the way post-2013 whistleblowers have been caught, it is clear the absolute most important thing you can do to maintain your anonymity is reduce the number of places in your operational activity where you can make mistakes. Tor and Tails still do precisely that.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 24, 2019