Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Updates

Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 818
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 818 for the week of December 10 – 16, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
- 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) reaches End of Life on January 25, 2024
- UbuCon Asia 2024 to be held in Jaipur, India
- Trying out Ubuntu 23.04 on x86-64-v3 rebuild for yourself
- Call for testing: Rockcraft 1.1.0
- LXD 5.20 has been released
- Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 LTS roadmap highlights
- Ubuntu Matrix Project
- Performance engineering on Ubuntu leaps forward with frame pointers by default in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio: Noble Numbat Updates for December
Ubuntu Linux Kernel Updates Fixed Several Vulnerabilities
The recent Ubuntu Linux Kernel security updates have fixed several vulnerabilities found in the Linux kernel. These updates are available for Ubuntu 23.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating systems. In this article, we will explore these vulnerabilities, shedding light on their potential impact and the corresponding Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers.