Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Hello Fedorans! Now that I am settling into this role, I would like to resume the weekly report that Ben Cotton used to send (Fedoras Friday Facts). I will probably steal this name too in the new year, but for this week and next, as this report will be a little lighter, I will simply call it a Weekly Here’s some stuff that’s going on in Fedora, dates you might need to take note of.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Survey Results 2022 -2023
The EPEL team that operates as part of the Red Bait Community Platform Engineering (CPE) group, has ran two surveys over the years 2022 and 2023, with the purpose of understanding how Fedora and EPEL community members use and contribute to EPEL, and their overall satisfaction with EPEL. The results of these surveys will help us prioritize our future work and plan activities for the growth of the project, and since we believe that this results might be interesting for the wider audience, we decided to share them here.
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Fedora uses cookies
This is not a post about privacy, browser cookies, keeping you safe online and all that good stuff. You can find a plethora of information on that in some other articles and resources.
This post is about actual Fedora cookies and trying to put a smile on people’s faces while inspiring them to contribute to the Fedora Project.
-
Paul Heinlein ☛ Ceph Hostname Sensitivity
We recently expanded our Ceph cluster at work with six new RHEL 8 storage servers. All the Ceph services run in containers managed by cephadm. I ran into an interesting problem the first time I had to patch and reboot those servers after we had integrated them into the cluster.