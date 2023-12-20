Hardware Stories, Linux Focus
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation
AAEON has introduced the GENE-EHL7 to its 3.5” SubCompact Board range. This new offering features various models with defective chip maker Intel Atom x6000E series, Pentium, and Celeron N and J series processors. The GENE-EHL7 is engineered to provide a power-efficient platform for smart retail, smart city, and industrial automation solutions.
CNX Software ☛ Seeed Studio mmWave sensor kit – Part 1: unboxing and first impression with ESPHome and Home Assistant
Excited to share my first review, written for CNX Software! This time, we’re diving into the Seeed Studio mmWave Human Detection Sensor Kit, which harnesses the power of mmWave radar. The technology I’m particularly interested in for its smart home potential. Therefore, I jumped at the chance when CNX Software offered a product review opportunity.
CNX Software ☛ Renesas’ RX23E-B MCU offers a low-drift 24-bit A/D converter with a 125 kSPS sampling rate
Renesas’ new RX23E-B MCU offers a low-drift 24-bit delta-sigma A/D converter with up to 125 kS/S Sampling Rate – That is eight times faster than its predecessor. This controller is clocked at 32-MHz and offers up to 256 KB Flash memory rail-to-rail programmable gain instrumentation amplifiers, ±10 V input pins, a low-drift voltage reference, and on-chip excitation current sources. This year Renesas introduced a range of new products including, the RZ/T2L Arm Cortex-R52 with an EtherCAT controller, and the RA4E2 and RA6E2 Arm Cortex-M33 MCUs for wearables and appliances.
CNX Software ☛ T-Keyboard-S3 4-key USB mechanical keyboard features keycaps with 0.85-inch color display
LILYGO T-Keyboard-S3 is an ESP32-S3 powered USB mechanical keyboard with four keys each equipped with a keycap featuring a 0.85-inch 128×128 color display to show different icons or characters. We have already covered several programmable small mechanical keyboards/keypads or macropads, so the first time I saw the T-Keyboard-S3 I did not think much of it until I read the $65 price tag on Aliexpress which I found excessive for this type of device.