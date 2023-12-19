today's howtos
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Revisiting Fundamentals - Semantic lists for Improved Accessibility
Whenever I visit any website, I have formed the habit of checking for any accessibility issues and delving deeper into the HTML code structure. One apparent thing is that a large number of sites are characterized by non-semantic code structures that result in inaccessible sites.
One common culprit that I constantly come across is poorly marked-up list structures. From having list elements made with the paragraph elements to having headings, div, or span elements as direct children of ,
- , or
- elements.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 15: How to Draw a Ribbon with SVG
After we learned about quadratic Bézier curves and cubic Bézier curves let’s do another practice round where we use both.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 16: How to Draw a Bear with SVG
As the ultimate drawing challenge let’s draw a bear.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 17: How to Draw Text Along a Path with SVG
Drawing shapes is not the only use case for paths. We can also use them to render text along an invisible path. We can define a path in the definitions section and use it in a textPath element to make the text go around the circle. Here we use arc again, but you can use any other path and the text will follow the stroke.
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 18: How to Animate Along a Path with SVG
Another fun use of paths is to create animation paths. This method is not SVG only. We are using the offset-path CSS property here that works for any other HTML element as well. But if you check the value of this attribute, you see that we define a path the same way as we do for an SVG.
University of Toronto ☛ Prometheus's group_left() and group_right() operators
I'll start with the motivating story. Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have some Bind nameservers and a Prometheus environment, so you're monitoring those nameservers with the Bind exporter. One thing the Bind exporter does is provide the DNS SOA serial number for every zone Bind is configured to be a primary or a secondary for. If you have a primary and some internal secondaries (as we do), you'd like to be sure that your secondaries have the same DNS SOA serial numbers as your primary does. Writing an alert expression for this requires using one of PromQL's matching operators for many-to-one matching, since you have more than one secondary and one primary. However and speaking from recent personal experience, it's surprisingly easy to gloss over the details of the expression you want, especially if you start out with only one secondary. Since I've now stubbed my toes on this repeatedly, I'm going to write down in one spot the matrix of possibilities.
Connor Tumbleson ☛ It's Relative
A few weeks ago my 2019 Hyundai Sonata seized again on the way home from trivia - this time I was pretty lucky to abruptly coast/stop in a turn lane. This at least kept me out of blocking traffic even if multiple times someone pulled in behind me and honked at me. I don't understand what people think a stopped car with hazards on means and what honking will accomplish.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Squid Proxy Server on Ubuntu 22.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install squid proxy server on Ubuntu 22.04 step-by-step. As a regular internet user, you might probably be wondering how best you can maintain your online privacy.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu and other Linux
Here’s a quick guide on how to install the latest LibreOffice version in Ubuntu and other Linux. The free and open-source office suite LibreOffice comes in two versions. The Community and Enterprise versions.
Linuxize ☛ How to Add and Delete Users on Debian 12
This article describes how to add and remove users on Debian 12. Adding and removing users is one of the first tasks when provisioning a new Debian system.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to get mtPaint up and running on Ubuntu
mtPaint is a simple yet powerful graphics editing tool for Ubuntu. This guide provides clear instructions on how to install mtPaint, from opening the terminal to running the installation commands, ensuring a smooth setup process for anyone looking to explore digital painting and pixel art on Ubuntu.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Proxmox (Server Virtualization) on Debian 12
FOSSLinux ☛ How to fine-tune power management in Ubuntu using TLP
Fine-tuning power management in Ubuntu is made easy with TLP. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on installing and configuring TLP, a powerful tool designed to optimize battery usage and improve energy efficiency. Learn how to customize TLP settings to suit your specific power management needs in Ubuntu.
Own HowTo ☛ How to change root password in Ubuntu[Terminal and GUI Method]
In this tutorial, you will learn how to change the password of your root in your Ubuntu machine.
In ubuntu and any other linux distro, changing the root password is quite simple, and it can be done via GUI, but also via the terminal.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Node.js in Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Node.js on Debian 12.
Node.js can be used on any GNU/Linux distro, including Debian 12.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Zabbly Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
The Zabbly Kernel emerges as a robust alternative for Ubuntu users, particularly those who seek enhanced performance and stability beyond what the generic Ubuntu kernel offers. This guide focuses on how to install Zabbly Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, a process that promises to elevate your system’s efficiency and compatibility. Why Zabbly Kernel?
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MusicBrainz Picard on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MusicBrainz Picard on Debian 12. MusicBrainz Picard is a cross-platform music tagger written in Python. It‘s an open-source application developed by the MusicBrainz community, which is renowned for its extensive music database.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on openSUSE.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AnyDesk on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Fedora 39. In the digital age, remote desktop software like AnyDesk has become a vital tool for businesses and individuals alike. AnyDesk allows users to access their computers from any location, providing a seamless platform for collaboration, support, and remote work.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on openSUSE. MySQL is a cornerstone of modern database management, renowned for its reliability, flexibility, and widespread support. As an open-source relational database management system, it is a critical component for a multitude of applications, from small-scale projects to enterprise-level systems.
