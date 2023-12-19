I'll start with the motivating story. Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have some Bind nameservers and a Prometheus environment, so you're monitoring those nameservers with the Bind exporter. One thing the Bind exporter does is provide the DNS SOA serial number for every zone Bind is configured to be a primary or a secondary for. If you have a primary and some internal secondaries (as we do), you'd like to be sure that your secondaries have the same DNS SOA serial numbers as your primary does. Writing an alert expression for this requires using one of PromQL's matching operators for many-to-one matching, since you have more than one secondary and one primary. However and speaking from recent personal experience, it's surprisingly easy to gloss over the details of the expression you want, especially if you start out with only one secondary. Since I've now stubbed my toes on this repeatedly, I'm going to write down in one spot the matrix of possibilities.