Qemu Images Unveiled: ScummVM, DuskOS, FreeRTOS...
-
Help Mandy, Santa's helper, who wants to do something nice for her friend. Run on Linux on an emulated ARM vm, via the ScummVM. Thanks to Thomas Huth for packaging this image!
Size of download is 18.4M bytes.
-
DuskOS is a Forth with a small bootable core, and "almost" c compiler. We're putting it under the tree for you.
Size of download is 438K bytes.
-
This implementation of Snake on FreeRTOS emulates a Stellaris board based on a Cortex-M3.
Size of download is 10K bytes.