kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024 and graphics milestones
-
Stéphane Graber: Schedule for the containers and kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024
It’s been a busy week for the organizers of both the containers and kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024!
We received just under 100 submissions in total which had to be individually reviewed and voted on by our team of 8 volunteers. Then came the usual fun of checking that all speakers can still come to FOSDEM and finally finding room on the schedule for the selected talks!>
-
Graphics Stack
-
Dave Airlie ☛ Dave Airlie (blogspot): radv: vulkan video encode status
radv support for the Vulkan video encode extensions has been in progress for a while.
The latest branch is at [1].
Updated: It passes all of h265 CTS now, but it is failing one h264 test.
-
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Brings Huge Improvements To Xe Kernel GPU Driver For Linux 6.8, Arrow Lake - Lunar Lake Gain Additional Support
Intel's debut of Arc drivers in Linux was a fairly slow start compared to other platforms, mainly since Team Blue was a bit late in providing enhanced driver capabilities. However, after two years of development, Intel has finally submitted its "revamped" Xe kernel graphics driver for submission in the mainline kernel.
-