Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ DICOM Parsing with R
Abstract This blog post is to describe how to parse medically relevant non-image meta information from DICOM files using the programming language R.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: littler 0.3.19 on CRAN: Several Updates
The twentieth release of littler as a CRAN package landed a few minutes ago, following in the now seventeen year history (!!) as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates
Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via
#!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the
methodspackage which
Rscriptonly began to do in recent years.
Shell/Bash
Medium ☛ Shell Scripting Handbook
Comprehensive handbook with commands, command purpose, syntax and example code related to shell scripting. Before diving into details, following are few basic terminologies that could be helpful later on...
It's FOSS ☛ 11 Fish Shell Features That Make it More Awesome Than Bash
You should try Fish, even if you are vegan or allergic to seafood :P
Proprietary Qt
Qt ☛ Explore the New Features of Qt Insight 1.6
Discover the latest enhancements and features of Qt Insight 1.6, a powerful tool for software analytics.
Qt ☛ Qt 6.6 and 6.7 Make QML Faster than Ever: A New Benchmark and Analysis
It has been a while since the last time I've posted here and a lot has happened to the Qt Quick Compiler infrastructure. It's time to show some updated numbers. The benchmark discussed in my previous post was heavily focused on value types and lists of value types. It applied some rather complex tricks to eke out the maximum speedup between the interpreted and compiled versions of the same program.
