Ubuntu: Speedups, ODROID-M1S, and HowTos
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 advanced strategies for speeding up your Ubuntu system
Elevate your Ubuntu system's performance with these advanced tips. This guide delves into deeper system optimizations, including kernel adjustments, resource management, and fine-tuning system settings, to significantly improve speed and efficiency for power users and enthusiasts.
CNX Software ☛ ODROID-M1S review – Part 1: Ubuntu 20.04, Vu8S touchscreen display, UPS Kit, and WiFi Module 5BK
Hardkernel ODROID-M1S single board board was recently launched to celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary. While the ODROID-M1 board was introduced with the Rockchip RK3568 SoC last year, the new ODROID-M1S board is smaller and cheaper starting at just $49 and comes with a Rockchip RK3566 SoC. Hardkernel sent us a sample of the ODROID-M1S board for review with 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage as well as accessories.
DebugPoint ☛ Upgrade to Latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Windows
This beginner’s guide explains the steps required to upgrade to the latest LibreOffice in Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Windows. LibreOffice, used by millions of users worldwide, is the most popular free office suite today.
XDA ☛ How to update Ubuntu from the terminal
Though you can update Ubuntu by using the graphical user interface and the software updater, the terminal can do that for you, too