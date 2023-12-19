Windows TCO Leftovers
Cyble Inc ☛ Cyber Chaos in Ukraine: NoName Ransomware Strikes Prominent Targets
The NoName ransomware attack has specifically targeted prominent organizations in Ukraine, as revealed by the threat actor on their dark web portal. The list includes the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Accordbank, Unex Bank, Energy Community, and VELTA.
Security Week ☛ A Suspected Cyberattack Paralyzes the Majority of Gas Stations Across Iran
Iran, long sanctioned by the West, faces difficulties in getting up-to-date hardware and software, often relying on Chinese-manufactured electronics or older systems no longer being patched by manufacturers. That would make it easier for a potential hacker to target. Pirated versions of Windows and other software are common across Iran.
[Old] Los Angeles Times ☛ How Piracy Opens Doors for Windows
China, for instance, promotes Red Flag Linux -- a local, open-source competitor to Windows. As Gates concluded in 1998, piracy may be the only way Microsoft can stay in that market, embracing the opportunity to gradually convert pirates to payers. If Microsoft launched a draconian crackdown, UC Berkeley’s Varian said, it would provoke the obvious reaction: “People would just switch to open source.”