Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Going Linux, Late Night Linux

Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 351: Interview with Till Kamppeter & Michael Sweet of OpenPrinting, Making GNU/Linux Printing Just Work
On this episode of Destination Linux (351), we have an awesome interview lined up for you. We are being joined by 2 members of the OpenPrinting project to talk about their work making Printing on GNU/Linux so easy and just works.
351: Interview with Till Kamppeter & Michael Sweet of OpenPrinting, Making GNU/Linux Printing Just Work
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-351
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #449 · Listener Feedback
Bill gets a solid state drive and leaves backdoored Windows for gaming using Steam on Linux. He continues distro hopping using Ventoy. Phil comments on Pop and Wayland, Bhiku comments on GNU/Linux antivirus, George responds to several listeners and suggests something for distro hoppers like Bill.
01:13 Bill leaves backdoored Windows for gaming on GNU/Linux
Late Night Linux – Episode 260
It’s our 2023 year in review episode. There’s some good news about gaming and space, enshittification aplenty, a lot of love for the fediverse, and some tough love for Mozilla.