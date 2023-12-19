Games: Steam, Universim, Retro, GOG, and More
Valve hands out lumps of coal to naughty Dota 2 players
In possibly one of the funniest moves I've seen from Valve recently, they're handing out lumps of coal when banning Dota 2 players. Valve have been fighting off toxic Dota 2 players for a whole mixture of reasons from smurf accounts to general in-game toxic behaviour and they've continued banning a lot of people.
Check out the demo for Hive Jump Survivors a new action roguelite
Another survivors-styled game? Yes! You wanted more right? And this one will also have full Linux support too. Check out the demo for Hive Jump Survivors. Set in the same universe as the 2017 sci-fi action platformer Hive Jump.
ScummVM expands support for Macromedia Director
ScummVM is an awesome project bringing new life to absolutely loads of classic games through the power of open source, and now they're expanding support for Macromedia Director games too.
God-sim city-builder The Universim releases 1.0 on January 22, 2024
After a good few years in Early Access, The Universim from Crytivo is finally set to hit the big 1.0 with some fun new features. This was announced along with a new trailer (below) that the 1.0 release will happen on January 22nd, 2024.
Steam Workshop gets even better with shareable Workshop Collections
Valve are really doing some good stuff with the updates to the Steam Workshop. On top of the new features added recently, they've also now put in Workshop Collections you can switch between and share around.
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 37: Dashing Through the Snow
Claim a free copy of Lost Ruins during the GOG Winter Sale
The next free giveaway is live on GOG.com for their Winter Sale, so you've got 72 hours to grab it for keeps and it's quite a good one. It also has a Native Linux version.
Brocula is a life sim with a dark side - grow crops, go fishing, grow a cult as a Vampire
I'm all for playing more life-sims but they're all just a bit too cute aren't they? Brocula looks like it's going to be the opposite, with you being a Vampire.