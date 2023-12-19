Server Leftovers
IT Pro Today ☛ Top 10 Stories About Compute Engines, GNU/Linux in 2023
ITPro Today’s most-read articles about compute engines covered GNU/Linux best practices, open source software, industry developments, security, and more.
Security Week ☛ 3CX Urges Customers to Disable Integration Due to Potential Vulnerability
3CX tells customers to temporarily disable SQL Database integration to mitigate a potential vulnerability.
Security Week ☛ MongoDB Confirms Hack, Says Customer Data Stolen
MongoDB CISO Lena Smart said the company was not aware of any exposure to the data that customers store in the MongoDB Atlas product.