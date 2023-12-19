Linux-centric Devices and Raspberry Pi
-
CNX Software ☛ Congatec conga-TC675r – A COM Express Type 6 module with soldered RAM, 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core CPU
We’ve noticed a surge in the popularity of COM Express modules and Congatec has recently announced six new conga-TC675r COM Express Type 6 Computer-on-Modules based on 13th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core (Raptor Lake) processors that happen to come with soldered RAM instead of the usual SO-DIMM memory slots found in this form factor. The modules come with up to 14(6P+8E) cores and 20-thread, ultra-fast LPDDR5x memory, all within a total TDP of 45W.
-
CNX Software ☛ Infineon launches PSoC Edge Cortex-M55/M33 microcontrollers for enhanced Hey Hi (AI) and ML applications
Infineon’s new PSoC Edge series of microcontrollers integrates the Arm Cortex-M55 core with Helium DSP and the Ethos U55 NPU unit for advanced Hey Hi (AI) tasks. It also includes a power-efficient Arm Cortex-M33 core paired with an NNLite(DSP/NPU) for simpler Hey Hi (AI) tasks. This setup allows the device to be more efficient in varying load conditions. Infineon’s PSoC lineup is a configurable microcontroller powered by Arm Cortex-M4, Cortex-M3, or Cortex-M0+ cores. The main USP (Unique Selling Point) of this lineup is its configurable digital and analog components. This feature makes them somewhat similar to an FPGA, but an FPGA is far more difficult to program than these microcontrollers and they are also very power-hungry.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ WiSer Streamlines Serial Communication with Wireless Ease
Kickstarter has recently highlighted WiSer, a set of two devices intended for creating a wireless serial connection between a host and a target device. This device also has applications in remote monitoring, wireless data logging, and telemetry.
-
Raspberry Pi
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Setup a Proxy Server with Squid and Raspberry PI
This tutorial will show you how to install Squid in Raspberry PI and get your private proxy server.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Debuggy Ducky Uses [chatbot] to Help Troubleshoot Code
Addison Waller and Alexander Straub are using a Raspberry Pi to power their Debuggy Ducky project that uses [chatbot] to help with coding issues.
-