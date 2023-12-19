2024 Will Be Historic Year for Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023



"LINUX" or "GNU/Linux" had a great year. Android (which contains Linux) grew and so did GNU/Linux, rising to about 4% of the desktop/laptop market worldwide.

This site grew too. The server serves about a million requests per day. Some people offer financial support (actual readers, never affluent corporations) and we're going to turn 20 in less than 6 months. Hours ago at the mall we went past the place where we printed this Tux Machines 15th birthday t-shirt. We recalled how this predated COVID-19 by a few months. The shop is no longer there at the mall because time flies by. Many businesses have perished since then. Many storefronts are boarded up.

Let's hope that next year GNU/Linux can reach or even cross 5% worldwide. It helps dispel some old myths. █