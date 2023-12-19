Free Software Leftovers
Idiomdrottning ☛ Decentralizing the AP-AT bridge?
Not to come across as too entitled around a project that’s already incredibly ambitious, but I was a li’l disappointed in that. We already have problems with big servers like mastodon.social and threads.net. I guess what I was hoping for was more a service you could run on your instance to AT-ify it.
The New Stack ☛ Meet OpenBao, an Open Source Fork of HashiCorp Vault - The New Stack
First Terraform, and now Vault: More open source code left by HashiCorp is a finding a home with potential competitors. This time, IBM is sniffing around the spoils.
Licensing / Legal
Alex Ewerlöf ☛ SLO Compliance Period
The compliance period (also known as alignment window, evaluation window or simply SLO window) is one of the decisions you need to make for your 🔴Service Level Objective. Simply put, it is the period in which the events or time slots count towards calculating the Service Level.
Since error budget is the complement of SLO, the SLO window is also error budget window, although no one calls it that! Just something to keep in mind
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Dominique Prieur
Today we’re talking to Dominique Prieur, who recently became a member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice
