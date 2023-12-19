Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: BBC Micros, Acorn Electron, Purism, and Raspberry Pi

In 2024 I’m going to be setting up a small class to teach local children how to program the same way I was taught back in the 80s, all on BBC computers. For this I need BBC computers to teach with. I already have my Master 128 and a couple of years ago I acquired a faulty BBC B to restore, I needed two more machines and this week another turned up. This particular one has a bit of a story, so warrants a blog post before I even start restoring them.