I was recently introduced to the paper “Seeing the Invisible: Perceptual-Cognitive Aspects of Expertise” by Gary Klein and Robert Hoffman. It’s excellent and I recommend you read it when you have a chance.

Klein and Hoffman discuss the ability of experts to “see what is not there”: in addition to observing data and cues that are present in the environment, experts perceive implications of these cues, such as the absence of expected or “typical” information, the typicality or atypicality of observed data, and likely/possible past and future time trajectories of a system based on a point-in-time snapshot or limited duration of observation.

I want to talk about some of the ideas of that piece in the specific context of performance engineering, and what profilers can and cannot do for you. In particular, I think this piece makes a great lens for discussing why profilers are both invaluable tools and yet also not the be-all and end-all of performance engineering.