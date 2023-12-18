Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, TWIL, LHS, and LINUX Unplugged

It’s the 2023 Christmas Spectacular! Josh and Kurt talk about what would happen if Santa starts using AI to judge which children are naughty and nice. There’s some fun in this one, but it does get pretty real. While we tried to discuss Santa using AI, the reality is this sort of AI is coming for many of us. AI will be making decisions for all of us in the near future (if it isn’t already). While less fun than we had hoped for, it’s an important conversation.