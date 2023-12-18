Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, TWIL, LHS, and LINUX Unplugged
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Open Source Security Podcast Episode 407 - Should Santa use AI?
It’s the 2023 Christmas Spectacular! Josh and Kurt talk about what would happen if Santa starts using AI to judge which children are naughty and nice. There’s some fun in this one, but it does get pretty real. While we tried to discuss Santa using AI, the reality is this sort of AI is coming for many of us. AI will be making decisions for all of us in the near future (if it isn’t already). While less fun than we had hoped for, it’s an important conversation.
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 246: GNU/Linux Mint, Debian, Security Flaws, GNU/Linux Blue Screen of Death, Nextcloud & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (246), we’ve got new releases from GNU/Linux Mint, systemd, Debian and more. We’ve also got some new security stories to talk about from bluetooth flaws and firmware attacks to 23AndMe being back in the news in a less than ideal way.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ LHS Episode #526: All the World’s a Grid
Hello and welcome to the 526th installment of GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Out with a Bang | LINUX Unplugged 541
The stories that kept us talking all year, and are only getting hotter!