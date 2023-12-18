Integrity, TCO, and Security Isssues
Security
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Expands Support for Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge (AIxCC)
In August 2023, OpenSSF announced our partnership with DARPA, to support the Hey Hi (AI) Cyber Challenge (AIxCC). We set up a generative Hey Hi (AI) and autonomy for cybersecurity (GaiaCS) project to support our partnership activities and today, we are excited to announce that OpenSSF has brought on board Will Pearce and Nick Landers to support GaiaCS and AIxCC.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ 2023-12-14 [Older] Python listed as memory-safe language in latest CISA recommendations
Bleeping Computer ☛ MongoDB says customer data was exposed in a cyberattack
MongoDB is warning that its corporate systems were breached and that customer data was exposed in a cyberattack that was detected by the company earlier this week.
In emails sent to MongoDB customers from CISO Lena Smart, the company says they detected their systems were hacked on Wednesday evening (December 13th) and started investigating the incident.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Gray Dot Media Group ☛ New ‘NKAbuse’ Linux Malware Uses Blockchain Technology to Spread [Ed: The issue here is an Apache program, not "Linux".]
Cybersecurity researchers from Kaspersky’s Global Emergency Response Team (GERT) have identified that the NKAbuse malware is actively targeting devices in Colombia, Mexico, and Vietnam.
Kaspersky’s Global Emergency Response Team (GERT) has discovered a new multiplatform malware threat that uses innovative tactics to hijack victims. The malware, dubbed NKAbuse, uses New Kind of Network (NKN) technology, a blockchain-powered peer-to-peer network protocol to spread its infection.
CISA
Windows TCO
