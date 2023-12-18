Kernel: Linus Torvalds and Changwoo Min's Take on BPF-extensible scheduler class

This blog post introduces sched_ext, a recently proposed extensible scheduler class. sched_ext allows you to write and run your custom process scheduler optimized for your target workloads and hardware architectures using BPF programs. In the rest of the post, I recap the concept of a scheduler at the high level and go over the default schedulers in Linux kernel. Then, I introduce why an extensible scheduler framework, sched_ext, is necessary, how to use it, and provide a BPF scheduler example.

[...]

Sched_ext was proposed to address the problems mentioned above. It allows users to write a custom scheduling policy using BPF without modifying the kernel code. You don't need to struggle to maintain the out-of-tree custom scheduler. In addition, BPF provides a safe kernel programming environment. In particular, the BPF verifier ensures that your custom scheduler has neither a memory bug nor an infinite loop. Also, if your custom scheduler misbehaves -- like failing to schedule a task for too long (say 30 seconds), the kernel portion of sched_ext kills your custom scheduler and falls back to the default kernel scheduler (CFS or EEVDF). Last but not least, you can update the BPF scheduler without reinstalling the kernel and rebooting a server.