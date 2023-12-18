Today in Techrights
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 17, 2023
IRC logs for Sunday, December 17, 2023
Making Community, Part B
“The Quality which creates the world emerges as a relationship between man and his experience. He is a participant in the creation of all things.” - Robert M. Pirsig
New
Links 18/12/2023: Media Repression and Lots of Political News From the Past Week
Links for the day
Links 17/12/2023: Putin Dictatorial Ambitions and Musk Investigated Again
Links for the day
Links 17/12/2023: China Ban on Apple’s iPhone and a Moment of Madness in Threads
Links for the day
Blaming 'Linux' 2 Weeks Before 2024... for Apache Software Some Users Have Not Patched Since 2017
Liars are "gonna lie"...
[Meme] The Week Before Christmas
Pre-Christmas Microsoft Layoffs
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 16, 2023
IRC logs for Saturday, December 16, 2023
Embrace Windows Under the Name 'Linux'?
Propaganda for EEE
The Rumour Was Apparently Correct, Pre-Christmas Microsoft Layoffs in Middle of December
Late Friday message from the company?
Not All Legal Counsels Are Fat Cats With a Licence to Print Money (Lawyers)
In this post I wish to speak about SFLC
U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Repeating or Parroting Microsoft Talking Points
FUD is back
'Mummy Sirius' Committed Fraud, Unable and Unwilling to Say Anything in Her Defence, Matters Will Escalate Shortly
Be careful of companies that do "bedroom hiring" (no relevant experience or qualifications)
[Meme] Win-Win for Mark Zuckerberg (Fediverse, Pleroma, Mastodon Finally 'Monetised')
Mark Zuckerberg has just extended his reach and control
Links 16/12/2023: Britain Investigates Harms by Social Control Media, Data Dragnet Warrants Illuminated
Links for the day