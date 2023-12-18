Supporting Tuxmachines

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023



Dear readers and followers of Tuxmachines and Techrights, I would like to wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a promising New Year as we are getting close to the end of the month (December). We are grateful for all your support and appreciate the gestures each one of you has shared, whether by reading, following, visiting the sites, or by making donations to make sure these two websites will continue to keep the community afloat and thriving. We are going to work hard and make sure we give our very best to keep Tuxmachines and Techrights running, providing the readers with substantial GNU/Linux news and other related coverage related to FOSS. Both Tuxmachines' and Techrights' mission is to serve the community, not to get compromised/implicated in any form of bribery and all sorts, together with the help of people behind the scenes working on the technical side, curators, and writers. All these things are possible because of unity and passion. If you wish to donate, here is how. Once again, thank you so much, and see you on the next one.

"Let passion fill your sails, but let reason be your rudder." -- Khalil Gibran