Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The big news for Linux users in Firefox 121 is the enablement of the Wayland compositor by default instead of XWayland. Apart from improving the graphics performance, this also brings support for touchpad and touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, and other goodies.

Also new in Firefox 121 is support for force-underlining links in websites, which may be useful for people with achromatopsia, as well as a new floating button to simplify the deleting of drawings, text, and images added in PDF documents.

