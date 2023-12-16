KDE Frameworks 5.113 Released for Plasma 5 Users With Various Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 16, 2023



KDE Frameworks 5.113 looks like a small update as the KDE devs are now focusing most of their efforts on the upcoming KDE Frameworks 6, KDE Plasma 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 releases, due in late February 2024.

The changes are kept pretty small in this KDE Frameworks release for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment series and include an updated TagLib extractor in KFileMetaData that now supports Ogg streams with FLAC (audio/x-flac+ogg), as well as an updated FFmpeg extractor that now supports and checks video/vnd.avi files.

