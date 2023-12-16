Manjaro 23.1 is here a little over three months after Manjaro 23.0 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. Manjaro 23.0 shipped with Linux kernel 6.5, which now reached its end of supported life, so the new release should bring an extra layer of hardware support.
GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.
Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster”, Ubuntu 23.04 was released earlier this year on April 20th, 2023. But since it’s an interim release supported for only nine months with software and security updates, it was obvious that it would reach the end of its supported life before the next Ubuntu LTS release hits the streets.