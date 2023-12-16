Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 'Vulcan' now available to download -- choose from GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2023



After months of diligent development, the Manjaro team has finally launched version 23.1.0. Code-named “Vulcan,” this version of the Linux-based operating system is chock full of enhancements and security improvements. Most notably, this release addresses critical security vulnerabilities in the xorg-stack and refines the overall package offerings.

Key highlights of the update include extensive kernel updates. A notable wifi regression issue in kernel 18 has been resolved. The ASUS ROG ALLY 13 now boasts robust support across linux65, linux66, and linux67 kernels. The linux-firmware has been upgraded to its latest December iteration, ensuring up-to-date hardware compatibility.

In application updates, Blender packaging received a fix to include essential assets, enhancing its functionality. Thunderbird has been updated to version 115.5.2 3, ensuring a more secure and efficient email experience. Xorg-Server and XWayland received critical security updates, fortifying the system against potential vulnerabilities.

