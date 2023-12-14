today's leftovers

It took me about three months of (relaxed) work to put together my personal feed reader, which I named feedi. I can say that I succeeded in reengaging with software development, and in building something that I like to use myself, every day. Far from a finished product, the project feels more like my Emacs editor config: a perpetually half-broken tool that can nevertheless become second nature, hard to justify from a productivity standpoint but fulfilling because it was built on my own terms.

I’ve been using feedi as my “front page of the [Internet]” for a few months now. Beyond convenience, by using a personal reader I’m back in control of the information I consume, actively on the lookout for interesting blogs and magazines, better positioned for discovery and even surprise.