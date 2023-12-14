Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, BSD Now, and Bad Volume
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 79: Double Secret Guest
In Episode 79 of our podcast, all four of us are together for the first time, making for a wild and crazy show. Bill shares his experience with Kubernetes on Raspberry Pi and the limitations he faced. Matt shares his frustrations with dealing with hardware.
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 537: Authentic SSH Host
OpenZFS Storage Best Practices and Use Cases pt 2 [...]
-
Bad Volume 3×64: Cassandra Go Home
Jono Bacon, Jeremy Garcia, and Stuart Langridge present Bad Voltage, in which in traditional Christmas style we look back on our predictions for 2024 and Jono whines about half points. More successfully than usual this year, admittedly. Have a happy holiday season! We’ll be back in the new year.