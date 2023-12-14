As I mentioned above, the way I learned the job, software was about solving problems for end users. This is summarized in one of the final tips of The Pragmatic Programmer, saying that our goal is to delight users, not just deliver code. But, since I started working as a programmer, and as software became ubiquitous, I’ve seen this assumption become increasingly hard to uphold.

There’s a lot of software being produced that just doesn’t care about its users, or that manipulates them, or that turns them into the product. And this isn’t limited to social media: as a user, I can’t even book a room, order food, or click on the Windows start button without popups trying to grab my attention; I can’t make a Google search without getting back a pile of garbage.