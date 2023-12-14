today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install CentOS Web Panel on CentOS 8
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install CentOS web panel on CentOS 8.
CentOS web panel is a powerful panel that you can use to manage your Servers.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kontact on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kontact on Debian 12. Kontact is a powerful, integrated suite of applications that brings together diverse tools for personal information management (PIM).
ID Root ☛ How To Install WoeUSB on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WoeUSB on Manjaro. In the realm of operating systems, the ability to create a bootable USB drive is a crucial skill. Whether you’re a system administrator, a developer, or a tech enthusiast, there are times when you need to install or repair a backdoored Windows system. …
ID Root ☛ How To Install Piwigo on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Piwigo on Debian 12. In the digital age, managing and sharing photos has become an integral part of our lives. Whether you‘re a professional photographer or a hobbyist, robust photo gallery software is a must-have tool.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angie on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Angie on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Angie Web Server is a powerful, high-performance web server software that has been gaining popularity for its robust features and user-friendly interface. It’s designed to handle a high volume of simultaneous requests, making it an excellent choice for busy websites.
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change TimeZone on Manjaro. Manjaro Linux, an open-source operating system, is renowned for its user-friendly interface and robust performance. Based on the powerful Arch Linux, it offers a seamless experience for both beginners and seasoned GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gnome on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. GNOME is a popular, user-friendly desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, offering a visually appealing and highly customizable interface. With its modern design and extensive features, GNOME enhances the user experience on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on openSUSE. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a versatile, open-source graphics editor that offers a wide range of features for tasks such as photo retouching, image composition, and image authoring. This powerful tool is an excellent alternative to proprietary software like Adobe Photoshop.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install TeXworks on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
TeXworks is an efficient LaTeX editor, providing a seamless environment for document creation with the LaTeX typesetting system. If you aim to install TeXworks on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, understanding its features and benefits is crucial.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreOffice on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install LibreOffice on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward approach to leveraging this powerful office suite on your system. LibreOffice stands out as a free and open-source software, equipped with a comprehensive set of tools suitable for personal and professional use.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.12 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Python 3.12 emerges as a noteworthy upgrade in the world of programming, introducing an array of enhancements and new features to the Python language. This guide will specifically focus on demonstrating how to install Python 3.12 on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8
PHP 8.3 marks a significant milestone in the development of PHP, an essential language for web development. Our focus here is to guide you through the process of how to install PHP 8.3 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8. Utilizing Remi’s PHP RPM repository, this installation ensures access to PHP’s latest features and improvements.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Xfce on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8
In this guide, you’ll learn how to install Xfce on AlmaLinux 9 or 8, a task that’s both straightforward and rewarding. Xfce, known for its speed and low resource usage, is an excellent desktop environment for those seeking efficiency and simplicity.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MozillaVPN on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
MozillaVPN emerges as a robust and user-friendly solution for enhancing online privacy and security. This guide will demonstrate how to install MozillaVPN on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, catering to both newcomers and seasoned users. Mozilla’s commitment to privacy is evident in its VPN service, offering a seamless blend of security and speed.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install DokuWiki with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Alma Linux
DokuWiki is a free, open-source, and powerful Wiki software application written in PHP. This tutorial will show you how to install DokuWiki with Nginx on Alma Linux.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install CraftCMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Craft is an open-source, flexible, and feature-rich content management system for developers and content authors. This post will explain how to install Craft CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.
TecMint ☛ How to Kill a Process in GNU/Linux from Command Line
Net2 ☛ How to fix 403 Forbidden Error
When a web server refuses access to a specific webpage or web content, it presents the 403 Forbidden error. Various web servers may show distinct versions of the 403 Forbidden error. This guide will provide insights into the nature of a 403 error and offer solutions to resolve it.
TecMint ☛ 3 Ways to Change a User Default Shell in Linux
Each user on a Linux system is associated with a default shell, which determines the command interpreter they use when interacting with the system.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Android Studio 2023.1.1/2.1 in Ubuntu 22.04, 23.10
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Android Studio 2023.1.1 or 2023.2.1 in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.10. Android Studio, the official IDE for Android app development, is easy to install in Ubuntu in different ways! They include Snap, Flatpak, and official tarball.