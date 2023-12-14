Xorg being removed. What does this mean

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



In other words, an Xwayland release is the xserver git master branch with all X servers but Xwayland removed. That's how Xwayland can see new updates and releases without Xorg ever seeing those (except on git master of course). And that's how your installed Xwayland has code from 2023 while your installed Xorg is still stuck on the branch created and barely updated after 2021.

I hope this helps a bit with the confusion of the seemingly mixed messages sent when you see headlines like "Xorg is unmaintained", "X server patches to fix blah", "Xorg is abandoned", "new Xwayland release.

