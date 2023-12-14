You know that splash-screen logo that you see on your monitor for a few seconds every time you boot your computer? Well, it’s not your friend — or at least the parser that your computer’s UEFI uses to display it isn’t your friend — or maybe it’s your friend and maybe it’s not, depending on what kinda computer your using.

It seems there’s a bug out there that’s totally OS, and even silicon, agnostic — meaning it’s completely an equal opportunity destroyer no matter whether you’re running Linux or Windows, or whether your machine is built with Intel, AMD, Arm, or RISC-V inside. It’ll get you, and it’ll get you good — by taking advantage of an exploit that opens once during the boot process.