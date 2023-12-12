For each version of Perl, I update my book Perl New Features. Perl v5.10 has a big change in perl development where we started to get new syntax instead of making old syntax adapt to the new world (like making things Unicode).

There are so many features that I could choose from, but I looked back at those I've been using for the past year, and which ones I'd fight for in a code review. These aren't the most clever or groundbreaking features, but they are the ones that I'm consistently using.