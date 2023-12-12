Bad NEWS, Emacs, and Why Emacs

The Emacs master branch is broken—for good, it seems. Emacs maintainers accepted a heavy-handed, harmful change, disregarding concerns voiced by multiple users and developers. I’ve created a fixed, and improved, Emacs fork. I’ll be using and developing this fork, and you’re welcome to join.

Let’s take a step back. What is the Emacs master branch? That’s essentially the development version of Emacs, and what will soon become Emacs version 30. Many Emacs hackers and enthusiasts track the master branch to enjoy all of the latest developments and improvements. Thanks to the tireless work of the Emacs maintainers in scrutinizing incoming patches, the Emacs master branch has been very stable in recent years. But a few weeks ago, Emacs master users got a very unpleasant surprise.