We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.3.0-rc1. Ruby 3.3 adds a new parser named Prism, uses Lrama as a parser generator, adds a new pure-Ruby JIT compiler named RJIT, and many performance improvements especially YJIT.

After the release of RC1, we will avoid introducing ABI incompatibilities wherever possible. If we need to do, we’ll announce it in the release note.