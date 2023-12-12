Programming Leftovers
-
Ruby 3.3.0-rc1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.3.0-rc1. Ruby 3.3 adds a new parser named Prism, uses Lrama as a parser generator, adds a new pure-Ruby JIT compiler named RJIT, and many performance improvements especially YJIT.
After the release of RC1, we will avoid introducing ABI incompatibilities wherever possible. If we need to do, we’ll announce it in the release note.
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Cargo cache cleaning
Cargo has recently gained an unstable feature on the nightly channel (starting with nightly-2023-11-17) to perform automatic cleaning of cache content within Cargo's home directory. This post includes: [...]
-
GStreamer: New GStreamer Matrix chat space
Hello everyone,
As part of the ongoing effort to provide better tooling and services for the GStreamer community at wide, there is now a Matrix instance for GStreamer available at https://matrix.to/#/#community:gstreamer.org .
-
Rlang ☛ Reading notes on The Pragmatic Programmer by David Thomas and Andrew Hunt
In my quest to having reading notes on the tech books I read, and while waiting for code to run, I recently re-read The Pragmatic Programmer by David Thomas and Andrew Hunt.
-
Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ rakudo weekly 2023.50 More Magic
The second batch of Advent Calendar 2023 posts about the Raku Programming Language has arrived. Enjoy! Weeklies Weekly Challenge #247 is available for your perusal.
-
-
Qt
-
Qt ☛ Let's nominate our 2023 Qt Champions!
It's that time of the year again: we are excited to announce that nominations are now open for the Qt Champions of 2023! 🏆
-
Qt ☛ Celebrating Success: Qt Academy x FYI
During Qt World Summit 2023, we were excited to share the success of our first Customer-Featured Learning Path with FYI, closing the first chapter of Qt Academy by presenting two awards to our learners for their dedication to learning and demonstrating their skills.
-
KDAB ☛ Introducing KDDockWidgets 2.0
We’re happy to announce KDDockWidgets version 2.0, a major milestone that brings many improvements and architectural enhancements to our powerful docking library. KDDockWidgets is a versatile framework for custom-tailored docking systems in Qt written by KDAB’s Sérgio Martins. For more information about its rich set of features, take a gander at its Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repository.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Collabora ☛ A new kselftest for verifying driver probe of Devicetree-based platforms
As we continue working to improve the kernel integration landscape on multiple fronts, this also means making better tests available for all. Working closely with the community, we have now landed a new, ready-to-use, kselftest in mainline Linux.
-
-
OBS
-
Post-mortem: Backend Overload
OBS was unresponsive because of slow backend response on 7th of December Date: 07.12.2023 Impact: Response time was longer than expected and in some cases, connections were dropped. Root Causes: OBS response was slow as the backend was under heavy load because of too many interconnect requests from the IBS. Trigger: Too many build requests from interconnect. Resolution: Everything went back to normal after the build requests processed.
-
Severe Service Degradation: OBS Unavailable
There was a service degradation of our reference server. On December 7, 2023 for 35 minutes the response time of OBS was slow for anyone trying to use the server and in many cases connections were even dropped completely with an error message: “This website is under heavy load (queue full)”.
-