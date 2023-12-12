Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Charmed Kafka, and Ubuntu Desktop in 2023
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 817
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 817 for the week of December 3 – 9, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu ☛ Announcing the Charmed Kafka beta
Charmed Kafka is a complete solution to manage the full lifecycle of Apache Kafka. The Canonical Data Fabric team is pleased to announce the first beta release of Charmed Kafka, our solution for Apache Kafka®. Apache Kafka® is a free, open source message broker for event processing at massive scale.
Ubuntu ☛ End of year review: Ubuntu Desktop in 2023
As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to look back on the evolution of Ubuntu Desktop over the last twelve months.