today's leftovers

Linux Format 310
Learn Linux! Take Tux for a test-drive today, discover how simple GNU/Linux is to get and use. Install-free testing, dual-boot modes, truck loads of free software, wide hardware compatibility, snappier than Windows, selection of desktops and improved privacy.
Debian Family
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: Talks: why?
I'd planned to write some private mail on the subject of preparing and delivering conference talks. However, each time I try to write that mail, I've managed to somehow contrive to lose it. So I thought I'd try as a blog post instead, to break the curse.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 15, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 15, from 12:00
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Triple your donation! FSF matching challenge until December 14
We're doing a matching campaign that triples every donation, up to $15,500 made between Tuesday, December 12 and Thursday, December 14.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ State of the Word 2023 Recap
On December 11, WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg traveled to beautiful Madrid, Spain, to deliver his annual State of the Word keynote. It was the first time this event took place outside the United States.
IBM
How to Create a GPFS Filesystem on RHEL (Part-2)
GPFS stands for General Parallel File System, which is a cluster file system developed by IBM, know as the IBM Storage Scale.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Docker buys AtomicJar, the startup behind the popular open-source Testcontainers project
Container development software provider Docker Inc. said today it’s expanding its testing capabilities with the acquisition of a well-funded startup called AtomicJar Inc.
Docker, Inc. Acquires AtomicJar to Add Testing Cloud Service
Docker, Inc. today revealed it has acquired AtomicJar as part of an effort to make it simpler to test cloud-native applications built using containers.
