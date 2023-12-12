Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, CologneChip, and ESP32
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Christmas with Raspberry Pi 5 | #MagPiMonday
Hopefully you’ll have made use of our Priority Boarding offer to get a Raspberry Pi 5 for yourself or someone else who will be opening it on Christmas morning. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, the Official Handbook 2024 is a great gift, along with the newly updated Beginners Guide. We work hard on those to make them extra special, and they’re a great way for new users to pick up Raspberry Pi.
-
Olimex ☛ CologneChip Gatemate-A1-EVB Open Source Hardware development board is ready for prototyping
CologneChip is European FPGA vendor. Their GateMate A1 chip has nice features: [...]
-
Digi-key Electronics ☛ How to Build an Internet-Connected Weather Station
These sensors need to talk to some sort of microcontroller, and I have a few options. I could connect them all up to an Arduino and read all of the measurements just fine. I plan to make this weather station connected to the Internet, so I'm going to use an ESP32 for its WiFi connectivity. To get started I need to connect all of these sensors to an ESP32 to see if I can get some measurements out of them. Before I can do that, I need to solve one little problem. The components in the Sparkfun weather meter kit have RJ11 connectors on the end, so in order to interface those with my microcontroller, I need an RJ11 connector and a breakout board. Once I have those soldered together I can connect the weather meter kit to the microcontroller.