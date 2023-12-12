Microsoft Under Antitrust Investigation Again

Tux Machines

Calamares 3.3 Released as the Next Generation Graphical Installer for Linux

Calamares 3.3 brings numerous changes, including support for more options in the Bootloader module when building the kernel command line, revamped fstab configuration, and support for skipping the bootloader installation in the Partition module in more scenarios.

KDE Gear 23.08.4 Released as the Last Update in the Series

KDE Gear 23.08.4 comes about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.3 to fix the StartPage search engine default configuration and address a crash that occurred when starting a new session after a crash in the Falkon web browser, as well as to fix configuration reloading in kdepim-runtime.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates

Debian 12.3 was supposed to be released over the weekend. Instead, the Debian Project published a short announcement informing users about an issue in the EXT4 file system with data corruption in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1, which triggers the planned Debian 12.3 point release to be delayed until the issue is fixed.

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ship with Optional Wayland Session, Improved Installer

With six months away from the final release in late April 2024, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS already looks to be an exciting release for fans of the lightweight LXQt desktop environment. I said it before and I’ll say it again, 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop, and Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will not disappoint its users.

OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support

SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa Processor

Affordable MicroFlex MCUs based on various ESP32 modules

Microsoft Under Antitrust Investigation Again

Dec 12, 2023

Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”
2023 in Review
Krita 5.2.2 Released
We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2
GNU/Linux (and ChromeOS) Up About 2% This Past Year
Linux 6.7-rc5
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
 
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS Plans for Snap-Free Minimal Option
Learn about the new minimal snap-free option in Lubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat with additional new features and updates.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Charmed Kafka, and Ubuntu Desktop in 2023
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
New Akademy 2023 and LinDoz 2023 Videos
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Bad NEWS, Emacs, and Why Emacs
Microsoft Under Antitrust Investigation Again
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, CologneChip, and ESP32
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, and WordPress Briefing
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: 30th Anniversary of DOOM, Valve/Steam, Humble
In Nigeria, Africa's Largest Population (by Far), Windows May Soon Fall to Just 5% Market Share
Developing nations are moving away from "old" form factors and "old" operating systems
Android Leftovers
Android Private Space Brings Secure Place to Hide Apps
Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero Allwinner H618 SBC follows Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
Banana Pi says they will provide a Ubuntu Desktop image for the board but have yet to provide a link in the board’s wiki
Raspberry Pi Changes HATs
Following on the heels of their Raspberry Pi 5 launch and some specifications for their RP1 all-in-one peripheral chip
OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support
The module is also compatible with multiple operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 10, Buildroot, YOCTO, and Android 11/12
Kdenlive 23.08.4 released
Kdenlive 23.08.4 comes with a safeguard when working with variable framerate footage and fixes time remapping and subtitling issues
How to Support Tux Machines and Techrights for Next Year
Financially fortifying the sites means they can become more active
"Master" and "Main" Branch Not Just About Words Anymore
Solving the Looming Developer Liability Problem
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
Galaxy A52s users in India can rejoice as phone gets Android 14 update
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.6 and Linux 6.1.67
Perl Programming
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023
The 166th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 10th, 2023.
It's FOSS: We Know It's Non-FOSS, But We Promote it Anyway
Unvanquished 0.54.1 is here
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
Integrity, Authenticity, and Security
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Sparkfun, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
Pamac Now Supports Libadwaita and Fully Adapts to GNOME 45
Pamac 11.7.0 brings libadwaita and GNOME 45 integration for full adaptivity and Phosh support for versatile use
TQ MBa8MP-RAS314 i.MX 8M Plus single board computer targets industrial, medical, and transportation applications
TQ has recently introduced a single board computer (SBC) called MBa8MP-RAS314
Raspberry Pi 5 Goes Under the X-ray
Most Hackaday readers will know to some extent what lies inside their computer
5 things I learned from using Ubuntu
I am new to the Linux world, and there's a lot that I learned in my journey with using Ubuntu
Debian 12.4 Arrives with EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Fix
Discover the latest Debian 12.4 release, addressing critical bug advisories and security issues with kernel-image-6.1.0-15.
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux ERP Software
All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license
Review: Lernstick 12
Lernstick is a portable and secure learning and working environment for school and at home that can be installed on external storage media
How to Skip Blanks While Paste in LibreOffice Calc
This guide explains how to paste by skipping empty cells in LibreOffice Calc.
Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" Beta is Out for Testing
Round up of the new features of Linux Mint 21.3 Beta which is now available to download and test.
today's leftovers
Apple and Microsoft Woes
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 changes in the context of Red Hat OpenShift workloads
Workloads that need to adapt to the changes will typically share some activity patterns
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
5 things I learned from using Ubuntu
I chose the daily driver Ubuntu 23.04 on a low-powered Geekmon mini PC with an Intel Celeron Processor and 8GB of RAM
Mission Center Now Shows Intel GPU Usage, Available as AppImage
Intel GPU support has been added to the Linux system monitor app Mission Center
postmarketOS // How to become a Trusted Contributor
We considered making a process for becoming a Core Team member as well
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, LOSS Weekly, and Many New Videos
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
December 2023 ISO refresh with a brand-new LTS kernel
The December 2023 release of refreshed ISO images brings the latest LTS 6.6 kernel
Android Leftovers
Android Auto Gets Updated to Make Parking A Bit Hassle-free
UP 7000 SBC review – Part 2: Ubuntu 22.04 on a fanless Intel N100 single board computer
The UP 7000 is a credit card-sized Alder Lake-N single board computer that can be used as an alternative to the Raspberry Pi 5 for industrial applications
FSF-EEE on Proprietary Software and Child Labour (YH4F)
Links 10/12/2023: Second Belmarsh Tribunal For Assange, EU Legislates for Buzzwords
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
from worst terminal to merely mediocre
what if we track damage and draw directly to the front buffer? This should be faster
Devices With Linux or Open Hardware: Mostly ESP32
Games: Proton Experimental and Must-Play Metroidvanias Bundle
today's howtos
Cubemap 1.5.0 released
Jami: A Versatile Open-Source Distributed Communication App
Installing and using Jami to give you a walkthrough of how it works, and what you can expect from it
OSMC's December update is here
ext4 data corruption in 6.1 stable tree
The Wine development release 9.0-rc1 is now available.
Android Leftovers
Are You Being Tracked? Here's How Your Android Device Might Be Monitoring You
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Ship with Optional Wayland Session, Improved Installer
Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley breaks the news today, exclusively for 9to5Linux.com, that the upcoming Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system will be shipping with an optional Wayland session for its LXQt desktop offering.
Hold Off Debian Upgrades: Kernel 6.1.64 ext4 Bug Alert
A data corruption bug in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1 with possible data loss on ext4 file systems
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Mozilla
Programming Leftovers
This Week in GNOME: #125 Portalled USB Devices
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 01 to December 08
New Godot Forum and Godot 4.2.1 RC 1
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOPS and Threads, Linux in the Ham Shack
Pactus, Transmission, Motrix, Pidgin, and Other Software
Security Leftovers
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
Media Talks About Android, Linux, macOS Security Issues While Microsoft Blames Windows Holes on "Russia"
AMD Moves One Step Ahead With RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPU Enablement, Adds New Patches In Linux
AMD has enabled further support for its next-gen RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPUs in Linux, as Team Red adds new patches for their AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler
today's howtos
8 Best Free and Open Source Translators
