Microsoft Under Antitrust Investigation Again
The Register UK ☛ FTC wants Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI under the microscope
Microsoft has invested upwards of $10 billion in OpenAI to fund the computing power needed to train AI models. To see a return, Microsoft is shoehorning ChatGPT into every corner of its portfolio. However, the recent departure and subsequent return of OpenAI boss Sam Altman rattled execs in Microsoft HQ.
As such, the Windows vendor parachuted a non-voting observer into OpenAI's board.
The United Kingdom ☛ CMA seeks views on Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI
The CMA will review whether the partnership has resulted in an acquisition of control – that is, where it results in one party having material influence, de facto control or more than 50% of the voting rights over another entity – or change in the nature of control by one entity over another.
Quartz ☛ The UK is investigating the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership
On Friday (Dec. 8), the CMA said it’s seeking comment from interested parties, giving Microsoft, OpenAI, and others an opportunity to weigh in. That move could lead to a formal antitrust investigation by the British agency.